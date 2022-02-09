Nick ‘surprise’ winner of SGA Ace of Aces

Share











Former national golfer Nick Sablan won the Saipan Golfers Association 2021 Ace of Aces Tournament held last Jan. 22 and 23 at the Laolao Golf & Resort east west courses.

The 69-year-old shot a net 70 on Day 1 of the two-day season-ending tournament before capping his victorious weekend with a net 72 on Day 2 for a total net score of 142.

Sablan, who picked up the sport in his late 20s, was oblivious that he had the lead after the first day so it came as a complete shock that he found himself holding the SGA 2021 Ace of Aces Tournament championships trophy after all was said and done.

“I didn’t know my handicap went up so I didn’t know I won. I was in control of the game in the second day. I was like 2-over all the way up to hole No. 15 and lost it and went double, double, double bogey,” he said.

Not one to make excuses for his poor play on the second day, Sablan charged it all to fate.

“I guess my age caught up with me. It’s a two-day tournament after all. I don’t want to use it as an excuse but that’s golf.”

And to show how fickle the golf gods are, Sablan just this weekend shot a gross 70 during a round of golf with friends.

“Last weekend, I went out with the boys and shot my age as I’ll be 70 this year. It’s every golfer’s dream to shoot their age. I want to dedicate my Ace of Aces win to fellow golfers,” he said.

Curiously, the SGA 2021 Ace of Aces Tournament marks the first time Sablan ever won the club’s championship.

“Normally I don’t participate in this tournament. But this year, the group’s getting smaller so I just want to support the association,” he said.

Unlike his previous championships when he shared his winnings with good friend and golfing pal, Rick Kautz, Sablan didn’t extent the gesture this time.

Edward Sablan finished second to his surname-sake with a two-round total of 138. SGA explained that although Edward Sablan had a lower score than Nick Sablan he was not a 2021 Ace of the Month and thus ineligible for the yearly honor.

Another Sablan came in at third as Joe I. Sablan matched Nick Sablan’s 142 net but lost out on a scorecard tiebreak.

Attorney General Ed Manibusan came within a whisker of the Sablans to finish in fourth with a two-round net total of 143.

As a consolation of sorts, Edward Sablan won the January Ace of the Month Tournament held on the second day of the Ace of Aces Tournament after firing a net 65 (91 gross, 48-43), assuring him of being eligible for the 2022 season-ending competition.

In the closest to the pin, Nick Sablan won in holes No. 3 and 13, Joe Sablan took the prize in hole No. 6, Rick Kautz was without peer in hole No. 15, while Alex Tudela topped holes No. 7 and 11.

In the longest drive, Alex Tudela brought the lumber in holes No. 3 and 18. Ditto for Nick Sablan in holes No. 2 and 8.

The SGA 2022 February Ace of the Month Tournament is scheduled this Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Kingfisher Golf Link in Talafofo. Tee time is at 9:30am and show time is at 9am.