NMI hits 99.9% full vaccination

The CNMI hit yesterday an enviable record of 99.9% of its eligible population fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, needing to fully vaccinate just 63 more individuals to achieve its target of fully inoculating at least 43,026 of its population.

Based on the vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard, a total of 44,283 first and single dose have already been administered in the CNMI. In comparison, 43,026 are now fully vaccinated, while a little less than half (19,914) have already had their booster shots.

The 2020 Census placed the total CNMI population at 47,329.

This comes even as 231 additional individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 6,563 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 231 new cases, a total of 127 were identified on Feb. 7, 2022; 87 on Feb. 6, 2022; and 17 on Feb. 4, 2022.

A total of 71 were identified via contact tracing, 159 via community testing, and one via travel testing. Thirty of the new cases were identified on Tinian and two on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 231 cases identified are pending verification.

As of Feb. 8, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, five of them unvaccinated, two vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated. One of the eight is on a ventilator.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of four COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday.

The 300th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 2, 2022. The patient was a 68-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 30, 2022.

The 301st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 7, 2022. The patient was an 83-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 7, 2022.

The 302nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 8, 2022. The patient was an 81-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 22, 2022.

The 303rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 8, 2022. The patient was an 89-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 8, 2022.

These came as Guam reported 594 new cases and 52 hospitalizations.

The JIC statement quotes Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “[Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I convey our heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of these men and women who have succumbed to this terrible virus. …We take solace with a grieving community, and we will be sustained by our strength, and the love and support of those closest to us. We continue to keep watch over our most vulnerable, as pillars of protection and care to bolster our efforts to keep everyone safe.”

Of the 6,563 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, there have already been 4,749 recoveries; 1,791 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals age 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

A total of 81 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 8, 2022, resulting in 99.8% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,203 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 7, 2022:

929 via community-based testing

161 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center

90 at Tinian Health Center

23 at the Rota Health Center

To view the schedule for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR)