NMC alumna Jamerie Paras serves her country

By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Jamerie Paras (NMC)

SPC Jamerie Paras, a 2022 graduate of Northern Marianas College’s School of Business, is working toward becoming a combat medic specialist of the U.S. Army at Fort Sam in Houston, Texas.

Paras, who graduated with honors from the U.S. Army Combat Basic Training in August 2022, said enlisting in the military is her way of showing appreciation to the country of which she is a naturalized citizen.

The 34-year-old married mother of three girls is originally from the Philippines.

“I was a captain in the Cadet Officer Leadership Training class in the Philippines, back when I was in high school,” Paras said. “When I was at NMC, I joined the Future Leaders Club where I met SFC Romeo Igisomar who informed me that the Army could help me obtain my master’s degree. After meeting him, I decided to enlist.”

Paras enlisted in the U.S. Army after receiving her bachelor’s degree in business management from NMC.

For Paras, her training experience was an “eye opener.”

“Not being able to talk to my family when I needed to or wanted to is one big thing,” Paras said. “There were several weeks that I was not able to speak to my kids. I can say that this is what made me feel like a real soldier—to be out there serving your country but unable to connect to your family. The Army’s basic combat training course changed me in so many ways and it was definitely an experience of a lifetime that I will surely never forget.”

Paras said the medical field wasn’t her first choice when she enlisted.

“When I thought about being a combat medic, I was first terrified by the thought of dying and leaving my family,” Paras said. “But God has his own way of showing you the way. After going over my options and knowing that I like to travel, meet people and help people, I decided that being a combat medic was the right choice for me.”

Paras thanks her husband, Alfred Ryan Paras, her children, her coworkers, the Saipan Army Reserve Center, and NMC for all the support they have given her. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 74 new members

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
NMC
0

Registration for NMC’s spring 2023 semester ongoing

Posted On Oct 17 2022
, By
0

NMC’s 3-day gubernatorial forum to kick off today

Posted On Oct 17 2022
, By
NMC
0

NMC secures additional $2.5M in AANAPISI grant funding

Posted On Oct 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 25, 2022, 11:44 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune