RALPH DLG TORRES/ VINNIE VINSON FLORES SABLAN

RALPH DLG TORRES

Position sought: Governor

Party: Republican Party

Highest educational attainment: Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Boise State University

Work background relevant to public service:

-Governor

-Lieutenant Governor

-President, Senate

-Senator, Senate

-Representative, House of Representatives

Top Three Advocacies:

OPPORTUNITY: Providing opportunities for our community through providing more high-paying jobs, improving health outcomes, ensuring equitable access to sustained economic growth and protection of our environment.

SUPPORT EDUCATION: Sustain investment in a solid education, facilities and technology in our public school system, higher education, career and technical or trade education programs.

DIVERSIFY THE ECONOMY AND BUILD A GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE CNMI by providing the incentives necessary to secure greater investments in the CNMI, safeguarding our limited public lands, and marketing the islands to investors.

VINNIE VINSON FLORES SABLAN

Position sought: Lieutenant governor

Party: Republican Party

Highest educational attainment: Associate degree in Business Administration & Computer Applications, Northern Marianas College; Bachelor of Science degree in Management, University of Phoenix

Community involvements:

-Tanapag Elementary School, PTSA president

-Tanapag Headstart Center, CPIC president & member

-CNMI Headstart: Head Start Policy Council chairperson

-Talaabwogh StaR Association, vice president

-Marianas March Against Cancer team captain (Team Talaabwogh StaR)

-Saipan Little League Baseball Inc., board member and NSA T-Ball team manager

-Crime Stoppers Inc. Annual Softball Tournament coordinator

-Co-promoter, American Bully Dog Show (promoting responsible dog ownership).

Career:

-Commonwealth Utilities Corp. laboratory technician (2000-2007)

-Wells Fargo credit manager (2007-2008)

-Commonwealth Utilities Corp. laboratory specialist (2008-2011)

-Northern Marianas College, Adult Basic Education adjunct instructor (2011-2013)

-Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, laboratory manager (2011-2014)

Public service:

-19th Legislature – House of Representatives (2015-2017)

-20th Legislature – House of Representatives (2017-2019)

-21st Legislature – Senate (2019-2021)

-Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation & Communications (2019-2020)

-Chairman, Senate Committee on Cannabis & Gaming (2020-2021)

-Member, Association of Pacific Islands Legislatures (2019-present)

-22nd Legislature – Senate floor leader (2021-present)

-Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Procedure (2021-present)

-Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation & -Communications (2021-present)

-Chairman, Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation (2021-present)

Top three advocacies:

1. Building and stabilizing our economy

2. Ensuring everyone has access to quality education

3. Sustaining a healthy environment and healthcare system