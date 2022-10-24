RALPH DLG TORRES/ VINNIE VINSON FLORES SABLAN

NMI Republican Party
By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2022
Share

RALPH DLG TORRES

RALPH DLG TORRES

Position sought: Governor
Party: Republican Party
Highest educational attainment: Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Boise State University

Work background relevant to public service:

-Governor
-Lieutenant Governor
-President, Senate
-Senator, Senate
-Representative, House of Representatives

Top Three Advocacies:

OPPORTUNITY: Providing opportunities for our community through providing more high-paying jobs, improving health outcomes, ensuring equitable access to sustained economic growth and protection of our environment.

SUPPORT EDUCATION: Sustain investment in a solid education, facilities and technology in our public school system, higher education, career and technical or trade education programs.

DIVERSIFY THE ECONOMY AND BUILD A GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE CNMI by providing the incentives necessary to secure greater investments in the CNMI, safeguarding our limited public lands, and marketing the islands to investors.

VINNIE VINSON FLORES SABLAN

VINNIE VINSON FLORES SABLAN

Position sought: Lieutenant governor
Party: Republican Party
Highest educational attainment: Associate degree in Business Administration & Computer Applications, Northern Marianas College; Bachelor of Science degree in Management, University of Phoenix

Community involvements:

-Tanapag Elementary School, PTSA president
-Tanapag Headstart Center, CPIC president & member
-CNMI Headstart: Head Start Policy Council chairperson
-Talaabwogh StaR Association, vice president
-Marianas March Against Cancer team captain (Team Talaabwogh StaR)
-Saipan Little League Baseball Inc., board member and NSA T-Ball team manager
-Crime Stoppers Inc. Annual Softball Tournament coordinator
-Co-promoter, American Bully Dog Show (promoting responsible dog ownership).

Career:

-Commonwealth Utilities Corp. laboratory technician (2000-2007)
-Wells Fargo credit manager (2007-2008)
-Commonwealth Utilities Corp. laboratory specialist (2008-2011)
-Northern Marianas College, Adult Basic Education adjunct instructor (2011-2013)
-Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, laboratory manager (2011-2014)

Public service:

-19th Legislature – House of Representatives (2015-2017)
-20th Legislature – House of Representatives (2017-2019)
-21st Legislature – Senate (2019-2021)
-Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation & Communications (2019-2020)
-Chairman, Senate Committee on Cannabis & Gaming (2020-2021)
-Member, Association of Pacific Islands Legislatures (2019-present)
-22nd Legislature – Senate floor leader (2021-present)
-Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Procedure (2021-present)
-Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation & -Communications (2021-present)
-Chairman, Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation (2021-present)

Top three advocacies:

1. Building and stabilizing our economy
2. Ensuring everyone has access to quality education
3. Sustaining a healthy environment and healthcare system

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 25, 2022, 12:12 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune