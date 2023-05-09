NMC and TSLF present 10 students with scholarships

Share











The Tan Siu Lin Foundation, in partnership with the Northern Marianas College, presented 10 students with scholarships during a reception ceremony yesterday at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan as part of continued efforts to promote and support students pursuing higher education in the CNMI.

The 10 scholarship recipients—Brent Michael Espineda, Duncan Aaron Laxa, Christine Jewelle Beceril, Carmille Jade Perez, Ejay Luis Aquirre, Patricia Ann Castillon, Ramhae Andrea Awit, Alyssa A. Alegre, Rownel Jody Coloma, and Patricia D. Pak—each received scholarships worth $1,000 each.

NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., Tan Holdings Corp. president and chief executive officer Jerry Tan, and TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino led the presentation of the scholarships to each of the recipients, who were joined by their families at the event.

Tan thanked NMC for their hard work and educational contributions to the community and their continued partnership with the TSL Foundation. “We’re just playing our small role in trying to help the students…,” he said to the assembly of parents and students as well as NMC and TSLF staff. Tan also recognized recipients’ parents, and extended his warm congratulations to students.

Deleon Guerrero encouraged the students and members of the educational community, and gave heartfelt thanks to the TSLF. “Thank you, Jerry, and the Tan Sin Liu Foundation for your wonderful support.”

Castillon shared her gratitude for the scholarship and encouraged other young people to apply for them, noting how these scholarships would greatly help any student in their educational journey. “…Take that chance ’cause you never know, you might get it. …I’m really excited, and am really thankful that they are able to open these opportunities for us and really support us through these scholarships.”

