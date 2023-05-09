NMC and TSLF present 10 students with scholarships

By
|
Posted on May 10 2023

Tag:
Share

The 10 recipients of the Tan Siu Lin Foundation Scholarship pose for a photo yesterday afternoon following the presentation ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation, in partnership with the Northern Marianas College, presented 10 students with scholarships during a reception ceremony yesterday at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan as part of continued efforts to promote and support students pursuing higher education in the CNMI.

The 10 scholarship recipients—Brent Michael Espineda, Duncan Aaron Laxa, Christine Jewelle Beceril, Carmille Jade Perez, Ejay Luis Aquirre, Patricia Ann Castillon, Ramhae Andrea Awit, Alyssa A. Alegre, Rownel Jody Coloma, and Patricia D. Pak—each received scholarships worth $1,000 each.

NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., Tan Holdings Corp. president and chief executive officer Jerry Tan, and TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino led the presentation of the scholarships to each of the recipients, who were joined by their families at the event.

Tan thanked NMC for their hard work and educational contributions to the community and their continued partnership with the TSL Foundation. “We’re just playing our small role in trying to help the students…,” he said to the assembly of parents and students as well as NMC and TSLF staff. Tan also recognized recipients’ parents, and extended his warm congratulations to students.

Deleon Guerrero encouraged the students and members of the educational community, and gave heartfelt thanks to the TSLF. “Thank you, Jerry, and the Tan Sin Liu Foundation for your wonderful support.”

Castillon shared her gratitude for the scholarship and encouraged other young people to apply for them, noting how these scholarships would greatly help any student in their educational journey. “…Take that chance ’cause you never know, you might get it. …I’m really excited, and am really thankful that they are able to open these opportunities for us and really support us through these scholarships.”

The TSL Foundation is the charitable arms of Tan Holdings

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Samuel F. McPhetres’ legacy is honored at NMC

Posted On May 08 2023
, By
0

NMC student selected for Hollings Summer Preparatory Program

Posted On May 02 2023
, By
0

NMC students inducted to Sigma Beta Delta honor society

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
0

NMC students complete internship with OVR

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 10, 2023, 8:44 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune