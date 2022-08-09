NMC-CREES secures $3.4 million for food science research

Northern Marianas College, Cooperative Research, Extension, and Education Services food scientist, program leader, and professor Dr. Zaidul Sarker will use the bulk of the funds to purchase equipment for the food science laboratory on Saipan and a smaller laboratory on Rota. (NMC)

The Northern Marianas College, Cooperative Research, Extension, and Education Services has been awarded $3.4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to conduct food science research and spur further economic development in the CNMI.

The projects, led by NMC CREES food scientist, program leader, and professor Dr. Zaidul Sarker, will use the bulk of the funds to purchase equipment for the food science laboratory on Saipan and a smaller laboratory on Rota.

This grant will help develop new diversified value-added food, herbal products and nutraceuticals which are to be introduced worldwide from CNMI local sources. (NMC)

