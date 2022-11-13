NMC grad Dela Rosa passes NCLEX

By
|
Posted on Nov 14 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

Northern Marianas College 2022 nursing graduate Warphy Dela Rosa recently passed the NCLEX-RN nursing exam. (NMC)

Northern Marianas College 2022 nursing graduate Warphy Dela Rosa joins the long list of NMC graduates who have passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

“We congratulate Warphy and expect to see great things from him as his educational and professional journey continues,” NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D. said.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills, and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“We are very proud of Warphy and we wish him the best of luck in his career,” NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa T. Aldan said. “Passing the NCLEX-RN and then being licensed as a Registered Nurse are great achievements.”

According to Dela Rosa, pursuing a nursing career strengthened his passion for helping others. He attributes his success with the NCLEX to his determination and his support system.

“What greatly contributed to my success passing NCLEX-RN are my family for the unconditional love; friends and classmates for the cheerful moments throughout the nursing journey; [the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.], NMC and all our instructors for their unwavering support and generously sharing their knowledge and expertise,” Dela Rosa said.

He advises others who are planning to take the exam to plan and reflect. “In addition to having self-discipline, make sure to reflect and meditate at the end of each study session,” Dela Rosa said. “Doing this will help you clear your mind and stay focused on exam day.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC regent chair elected to ACCT nominating committee

Posted On Nov 14 2022
, By
0

NMC announces RFP for its flagship Student Center Building

Posted On Nov 08 2022
, By
0

NMC alumna Jamerie Paras serves her country

Posted On Oct 25 2022
, By
0

NMC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 74 new members

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune