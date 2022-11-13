NMC grad Dela Rosa passes NCLEX

Share











Northern Marianas College 2022 nursing graduate Warphy Dela Rosa joins the long list of NMC graduates who have passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

“We congratulate Warphy and expect to see great things from him as his educational and professional journey continues,” NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D. said.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills, and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“We are very proud of Warphy and we wish him the best of luck in his career,” NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa T. Aldan said. “Passing the NCLEX-RN and then being licensed as a Registered Nurse are great achievements.”

According to Dela Rosa, pursuing a nursing career strengthened his passion for helping others. He attributes his success with the NCLEX to his determination and his support system.

“What greatly contributed to my success passing NCLEX-RN are my family for the unconditional love; friends and classmates for the cheerful moments throughout the nursing journey; [the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.], NMC and all our instructors for their unwavering support and generously sharing their knowledge and expertise,” Dela Rosa said.

He advises others who are planning to take the exam to plan and reflect. “In addition to having self-discipline, make sure to reflect and meditate at the end of each study session,” Dela Rosa said. “Doing this will help you clear your mind and stay focused on exam day.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)