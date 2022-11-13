Torres-Sablan welcomes Andrew Salas and family

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) welcome the full support of independent senatorial candidate Andrew Salas, his mother Abelina Pangelinan Sablan Salas, and their family after a meeting on Saturday.

In a statement over the weekend, Torres and Sablan said: “We welcome Andrew and his whole family to our family. What they did to him was not right. No one should run under a party and be backstabbed by their own party. Our party is the party of inclusion, the party of diversity, and the party with a real vision for moving the CNMI forward these next four years. We are excited to have Andrew and his family with us, and we will make sure that he is treated with the same level of respect and fairness that has been given to every candidate of the Republican Party.”

In a statement, Salas said: “I was so disgusted at what happened that I wanted to just shut everything out. My mother is a Democrat and for her to tell me to move to the GOP was the realization I needed that I should return to the party of my father, Antonio Taitano Salas. My mother and my whole family were welcomed on Saturday with respect and love. I encourage my supporters and our community to vote for Torres-Sablan in this runoff election.”

Salas, who ran as an independent, explained that his team had found out that the Palacios-Apatang campaign committee went against him and asked for their campaign to support a rival senatorial candidate internally. (GOP)