NMC graduate passes NCLEX-RN

Marianne Sembrano, a graduate of Northern Marianas College’s nursing class of 2022, recently passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills, and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“It’s great to see more and more NMC nursing graduates pass the challenging NCLEX-RN,” NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D. said. “I congratulate Marianne on this accomplishment.”

NMC department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated Sembrano on her achievement.  “Marianne has a bright future in the nursing field and we expect to see great things from her as her educational and professional journey continues,” Aldan said.

According to Sembrano, she wanted to pursue a nursing degree as it offers job security and financial stability.

“Nursing is a respected career,” Sembrano said. “I think what fueled my passion and motivation is the joy I get knowing that at the end of the day, I am able to save someone’s life or take care of them to the best of my abilities.”

Sembrano added that the support she received from her family, friends, and NMC helped her succeed in passing the NCLEX.

“Two weeks leading up to exam day, everyone kept telling me that I’ll do great,” Sembrano said. “They told me that they believed in me—that if I don’t pass, they won’t look at me differently. Hearing those words reassured me and provided me with the confidence that I needed to get through my exam.”

In addition, the integration of Kaplan’s online resources into the NMC Nursing Program curriculum helped Sembrano pass the exam.

“I think the Nursing Department made a great decision having Kaplan available as a resource that nursing students can use during and after the program,” Sembrano said. “The format of the test prep course is identical to the NCLEX, so it felt like I was taking just another exam in nursing school.”

For the other nursing students who plan to take the exam, Sembrano advises them to always be confident. “Remember that you studied hard enough,” Sembrano said. “Remember that you know the content—and as cheesy as it sounds, remember that you got this. On the off-chance that you do fail, take it again. Don’t let failure stop you from achieving your goals of becoming a nurse.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6744. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

