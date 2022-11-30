…and to Pohnpei Women with Disability Organization

Share











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated five sewing machines, cases, and sewing kits to the Pohnpei Women with Disability Organization, which is a non-profit organization specifically advocating for individuals with disabilities run by and for women with disabilities.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is actively involved in humanitarian relief and development activities in Micronesia and throughout the world. Programs such as this are funded from faithful members of the Church and others. These programs help children and families of all nationalities and religions by relieving suffering, helping people help themselves, and providing opportunities for service,” said church elder William H.K. Davis.

PWWD president Monique Panaligan saw a need for the women in the organization to help them grow in their abilities and find more independence and self-esteem by learning to sew and make clothes. They can also sell these clothes to others. Panaligan sought assistance in acquiring sewing machines from the church’s Guam Humanitarian Department.

PWWD is operating under the Pohnpei Consumer Organization. Its vision is to improve the situation and life of women and girls with disabilities in Pohnpei and all its outer islands with an aim to pass down vast and sacred traditional and cultural traits to the rising generation. (PR)