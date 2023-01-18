NMC Health Night tonight

Share











Start the year happy and healthy and make your way to the first ​​“Northern Marianas College Health Night” tonight, Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4pm to 7pm at the NMC Mango Terrace.

The NMC Health Squad and CNMI Small Business Development Center Network are hosting this event and will highlight small businesses, community partners, and programs with a focus on healthy lifestyles.

Information booths will include the H.A.F.A. Initiative Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program, CHCC Community Guidance Center’s System of Care & Healthy Transitions, Marianas Health Services, Paradise Dental Spa, Pickleball CNMI, Latte Built 24-Hour Gym, and Gold’s Gym.

Along with the information booths, there will be fun and healthy activities starting at 4:30pm like tai chi with Barry Wicksman and 5:30pm Zumba with Joe Caranto.

Patrons will also enjoy free health screening service courtesy of the NMC Nursing Club and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Healthy Recipe Tasting.

“The SBDC recognizes the importance of prioritizing health and maintaining balance between work and home life while exercising self-care. The partnership between NMC and SBDC will always be a priority for our center as we look to strengthen ties between our network and our host institution by finding ways to offer services to our community while providing an avenue for our clients to showcase their services and products. We’re always proud to feature what our clients have to offer our community through hosting regular SBDC nights. We look forward to hosting more this year as the SBDC continues to build its clientele.” said Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero, SBDC network director.

For more information, contact Mercilynn Palec at (670) 237-6888.