Rota postmaster revels in island life; working with ‘happy people’

‘USPS serves as a lifeline between Rota residents and outside world’
By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2023

Tag:
Share

Rota Postmaster Tina Ramirez hands over a parcel to customer Ben “Guelu” Rosario. Ramirez moved from Kansas City, Missouri to Rota where she has been working as a postmaster since 2019. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Tina Ramirez, who was nearing retirement from the U.S. Postal Service in 2019, wanted to go on an adventure, so she packed her bags, left her home in Kansas City, Missouri without her family, and traveled 7,110 miles to reach her destination—Rota, a tropical island where she loves to stay and enjoys working as its USPS Rota postmaster.

“I love Rota and its people for so many reasons. Everyone is so friendly and helpful and there is no crime and no stress,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, who provided her statement to Saipan Tribune through Duke Gonzales, who is the U.S. Postal Service’s corporate communications representative for USPS Hawaii and Pacific Island facilities, pointed out that because the island is such a small community, people are dependent on each other, which makes it a peaceful place to live.

She said the post office is vital to this community because Rota is so small and their customers can’t simply drive to another community to obtain things. Ramirez said USPS serves as a lifeline between Rota residents and the outside world.

“This is definitely the best job in the postal service! I get to spend 40 hours a week with happy people,” she said.

Born in Germany to U.S. Army parents, Ramirez’s family moved to Kansas City when she was just 4 years old. She began her USPS career in 1995 as a rural carrier associate.

Ramirez recalled that she was nearing retirement in 2019 when she saw the postmaster position in Rota pop up, so she Googled it to find out where it was, since she had no clue about the island. When she saw that it was a tropical island, she told herself that that would be her next job.

Ramirez said her husband, children, and grandchildren still reside in the Kansas City area.

“My husband of 22 years didn’t come with me to Rota because we have a business that he runs in Mission, Kansas,” she said.

The things that Ramirez miss the most about Kansas City are her family and friends. She also misses being able to go shopping.

On a recent trip back to Kansas City, she walked into a Costco warehouse store and was amazed at the number of choices and how much was there.

“If you want ketchup here [on] Rota, there’s only one brand to choose from,” she pointed out.

Ramirez also misses the entertainment options in Kansas City. On Rota, they don’t have a movie theater, bars, and even a bowling alley. But Rota does have some great fishing and diving options and some fishing derbies and great cultural festivals. She said Rota is filled with amazing places to discover nature.

Ramirez lives a block away from the Rota Post Office, so she does not have a car. “But if I want to go to anywhere, someone will either take me or loan me a vehicle to drive,” she said.

Even though she rarely cooks, Ramirez said she eats extremely well, thanks to the generosity of her neighbors.

“One thing they’ve taught me is a hundred different ways to use the various parts of a coconut,” she said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

GCEA’s outlook for 2023: Together, We Can!

Posted On Jan 06 2023
, By
0

GCEA thanks its partners for another year of progress toward economic recovery

Posted On Dec 30 2022
, By
0

MVA introduces a Mini Christmas Village that will light up Garapan Fishing Base

Posted On Dec 02 2022
, By
0

Senate resolution seeks to honor late police officer’s life and contributions

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the 23rd Legislature pursue BOOST investigation that the House of Representatives in the 22nd Legislature started?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2023, 6:55 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune