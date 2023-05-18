NMC hold Sands of Time ceremony for biz graduates

The Northern Marianas College School of Business holds its Sands of Time Ceremony for its Bachelor of Science in Business Management graduates last Wednesday night at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall.
(LEIGH GASES)

 

The Sands of Time Ceremony required each student to pour sand into a ceremonial vase, with each graduate being introduced with a word that best describes them and their journey.
(LEIGH GASES)

The Northern Marianas College School of Business held its Sands of Time Ceremony for its Bachelor of Science in Business Management graduates last Wednesday night at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall.

The ceremony, which entailed each student pouring sand into a ceremonial vase and each graduate being introduced with a word that best describes them and their journey, was attended by the graduates’ family and friends and NMC faculty and staff.

The graduating students are Nadyne Dabu Achas, Jhairo Alon-Alon, Joan Marie Alvarico, Junelyn Carnaje, Xu Lucy Chen, Rachell Ann Cotin, Tania Sophia David, Jessy Dela Cruz, Maritoni Duarte, Yuri Fukushi, Kyle Merrill Garcia, Maene Iakopo, Dimitri Kaipat, Charleston Kim, Jim Lacsina, Rosalyn Ladra, Duncan Laxa, Frank Li, Junnan Li, Limeng Liu, Naureen Lozada, Nemerlyn Magat, Irvyn Malonzo, Yuta Mizuno, Lauren Montilla, Ranya Oh, Christine Pangelinan, Jenine Perena, Jelbert Quitugua, Tins Relevante, Ezekiel Rubio, Arni Salinas, Elijah San Jose, Shannan Sasamoto, Annaly Sebastian, Beah Sebio, Joseph Sion, Patcha Trakulchang, Vincent Tudela Jr., Julia Yasuda, Ni Yin, and Jing Zhao.

The event’s keynote speaker was Joe C. Guerrero, owner of Transcends, LLC.

These 42 students will receive their Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Management today during NMC’s 42nd Commencement Exercise at the Marianas High School gymnasium at 4pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

