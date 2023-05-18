CUC board OKs RFP for Tinian temporary power generation

By
|
Posted on May 19 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors has approved the request of the CUC management to authorize it to issue a request for proposal for a temporary power generation provider on Tinian.

Saipan Tribune learned yesterday that the vote for the board was just for the format of the bidding process.

Acting CUC executive director Betty G. Terlaje said in an interview Wednesday that the interim power generation provider is needed while some of the Telesource CNMI Inc.’s engines—which provides power on Tinian—get assessed and overhauled as necessary.

“We’re taking over Telesource. We have to do our assessment while we’re overhauling Telesource engines,” Terlaje said.

Tinian’s power generation and distribution program is managed through a power purchase agreement with Telesource, an independent power provider. Telesource’s 20-megawatt diesel power plant reportedly generates an average of 1.9 megawatt per day. Telesource’s $21.6-million contract to build and operate the power plant started in 1997.

In April 2020, CUC extended for two years Telesource’s contract to run CUC’s power plant on Tinian. The contract ended on April 1, 2022.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CUC issues disconnection notices to OAG, 9 others

Posted On May 18 2023
, By
0

LB has until May 18 to pay CUC

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
0

CUC, CHCC reach settlement

Posted On May 09 2023
, By
0

CUC and CHCC enter agreement

Posted On May 09 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2023, 5:41 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune