NMC holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

Posted on May 19 2023

The 2023 Northern Marianas College School of Nursing graduates (15 graduates present out of 17), take their Nightingale Pledge during the NMC School of Nursing Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall on Tuesday night.
(LEIGH GASES)

 

The Community Service Awards is presented to Pearl Lauritzen (Chenfang Cong), sixth from left’ Katrina Joy Alegre Valencia, center; and Huihong “May” Yang, sixth from right, during the Northern Marianas College School of Nursing Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony for 17 of their graduates at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall on Tuesday night.
(LEIGH GASES)

 

Jan Emmanuel Bobadilla, center, who is the NMC Nursing Club president, is presented with the Academic Excellence Award and the Student Leadership Award during the Northern Marianas College School of Nursing Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall on Tuesday night.
(LEIGH GASES)

 

The Northern Marianas College hosted the NMC School of Nursing Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony for 17 of their graduates at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall last Tuesday night in a rite that signals they are about to graduate.

The graduates are Patricia Aldan Atalig, Jan Emmanuel Dela Cruz Bobadilla, Jeanica Dacanay Bonachita, Jenikah Elayda Durano, Minju Kim, Keejoon Koh, Claudilyn Tampus Lacbayo, Pearl Lauritzen (Chenfang Cong), Gabrielle Mekayla Mills, Lesley Ann Condino Rapiz, Redz Nissi Miranda Rivera, Ysabella Marie Francisco Sacramento, Abbas Shakir, Maya Soriano Shimizu, Rachelle Ann Cunanan Manlapaz, Katrina Joy Alegre Valencia, and Huihong “May” Yang. Shakir and Koh were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

Bobadilla, who is the Nursing Club president, was presented with the Academic Excellence Award and the Student Leadership Award.

The Community Service Award went to Valencia, Yang, and Lauritzen.

The Best In Clinical Award went to Shakir.

NMC’s Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan, who was unable to attend in person, gave her welcoming remarks via a video message. Nursing adjunct faculty Dr. Annie Camacho gave the keynote speech.

NMC’s 42nd Commencement Exercise will be held today, May 19, 2023, at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. The event will start at 4pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

