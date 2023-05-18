NMC holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

Share











The Northern Marianas College hosted the NMC School of Nursing Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony for 17 of their graduates at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall last Tuesday night in a rite that signals they are about to graduate.

The graduates are Patricia Aldan Atalig, Jan Emmanuel Dela Cruz Bobadilla, Jeanica Dacanay Bonachita, Jenikah Elayda Durano, Minju Kim, Keejoon Koh, Claudilyn Tampus Lacbayo, Pearl Lauritzen (Chenfang Cong), Gabrielle Mekayla Mills, Lesley Ann Condino Rapiz, Redz Nissi Miranda Rivera, Ysabella Marie Francisco Sacramento, Abbas Shakir, Maya Soriano Shimizu, Rachelle Ann Cunanan Manlapaz, Katrina Joy Alegre Valencia, and Huihong “May” Yang. Shakir and Koh were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

Bobadilla, who is the Nursing Club president, was presented with the Academic Excellence Award and the Student Leadership Award.

The Community Service Award went to Valencia, Yang, and Lauritzen.

The Best In Clinical Award went to Shakir.

NMC’s Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan, who was unable to attend in person, gave her welcoming remarks via a video message. Nursing adjunct faculty Dr. Annie Camacho gave the keynote speech.

NMC’s 42nd Commencement Exercise will be held today, May 19, 2023, at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. The event will start at 4pm.