NMC Nursing accepting applications for fall 2023 cohort

Students who are interested in pursuing a career in nursing can apply to become part of the Northern Marianas College Nursing Department’s newest cohort in the fall 2023 semester.

Those who meet the program’s admission requirements can submit their application beginning today, April 24, 2023, to Monday, May 22, 2023.

The selection of prospective students will be based on the following criteria:

1) GPA of 2.50 or higher, however, GPA of 3.00 will be given first consideration as approved by the nursing faculty at their March 6, 2023 faculty/staff meeting. The proposal to increase the nursing program GPA from 2.50 to 3.00 as one of the admission criteria has been submitted to the Academic Council for review and approval;

2) Completion of all core course requirements with the exception of SO 297 and all nursing general education prerequisites with a grade of “C” or higher;

3) the ability to understand, speak, and write in English

4) a passing score of 70% or higher in all five content areas (writing, math, science, reading, and critical thinking) in the program’s admission test. More information about the program’s admission test can be found on the NMC website’s nursing page.

The number of students selected will also depend on the number of faculty available to teach the class. For the fall 2023 admission cohort, the class size will be limited to 25 students. If there is not enough space for all eligible applicants, a wait list will be established for consideration in the next admission cohort for the fall 2024 semester.

Students are advised to make an appointment with their nursing adviser via email or to visit the Nursing Department as soon as possible to discuss prerequisites and transcripts in order to determine current standing and progress toward meeting eligibility requirements.

Final selection of students for the fall 2023 cohort will be completed before the beginning of the fall 2023 semester in August. A notification letter will be sent to each applicant using the address designated on the application. Application forms may be downloaded from www.marianas.edu.

For more information, contact the NMC Nursing Department via email at andrew.mendiola@marians.edu or rosa.aldan@marianas.edu. (NMC)