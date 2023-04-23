OAG charges Senate president’s daughter with assault

Share











The Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division has filed assault charges against the daughter of Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and former Department of Public Safety commissioner Ray Mafnas.

Assistant attorney general Frances Demapan filed multiple charges last week against Nanami DLG Mafnas, 26, at the Superior Court, including assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

According to the information filed, Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of one year, a $1,000 fine, or both for the assault charge.

According to the information Demapan filed in court, Mafnas grabbed the victim by her braided hair, pulled her out of the vehicle, and hit her face and body on or about March 18, 2023, on Saipan.

The charge of disturbing the peace arose from the same incident. The court information states that Mafnas physically assaulted the victim, causing her to feel scared to leave home. Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of six months and a $500 fine if found guilty.

The Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Mafnas last April 6, with bail set at $5,000. Mafnas posted bail last April 7.

Saipan Tribune learned that Mafnas, who remains out of Department of Corrections custody pending further court proceeding, has been ordered to appear before Superior court presiding judge Roberto Naraja to be arraigned today, April 24.