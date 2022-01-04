NMC receives favorable audit opinion

By
|
Posted on Jan 05 2022

Tag:
Share

For the 14th consecutive year, the Northern Marianas College received a favorable audit opinion on its financial statements, this time for fiscal year 2020. The independent audit was prepared by the accounting firm Burger Comer Magliari.

In an email to Saipan Tribune yesterday, NMC said there were no unresolved audit findings and questioned costs from previous audits of the college, and added that NMC continues to be designated as a “low risk” auditee by independent auditors.

NMC said the “low risk” designation “means less administrative burden for the institution in applying for and administering grants, fewer audit requirements, and higher confidence in the institution by federal agencies and the community.”

Additionally, Burger Comer Magliari found no material weaknesses and no questioned costs. According to an online definition, a material weakness is reported by an auditor when one or more of a company’s activities, rules, and processes designed to prevent inaccuracies in financial reporting and improve efficiency are ineffective.

Also according to an online definition, a “questioned cost” is reported by an auditor when an expenditure appears to violate a provision of a law, regulation, contract, grant, cooperative agreement, or other agreement or document governing the expenditure of funds.

Burger Comer Magliari, however, reported findings related to the timely processing of employees’ contract renewal paperwork. NMC said yesterday that it has since “identified action items to address these findings and will continue to strengthen its procedures to avoid delays in processing the documents for these renewals.”

NMC’s email included comments on the audit from NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, who lauded the college’s Finance Office and other departments for “their diligence and strict adherence to internal controls and sound financial management.”

The email also said that, according to NMC chief financial officer David Attao, recommendations were made by the independent auditors to help improve NMC’s finance and procurement procedures. Regarding these recommendations, NMC said it is “committed to and has taken appropriate measures for continuous improvement.”

A copy of NMC’s financial audit has been transmitted to the Office of the Public Auditor and all other required entities.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Kevin Bautista leaves press secretary position to take up NMC directorship

Posted On Dec 20 2021
, By
0

NMC campuses closed Dec. 20 to Jan. 3

Posted On Dec 20 2021
, By
0

NMTI, NMC, CJPA team up to create Christmas decor

Posted On Dec 17 2021
, By
0

NMC alumni certified in maternal newborn nursing

Posted On Dec 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 5, 2022, 11:03 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune