9 unvaxxed, 5 fully vaxxed, 1 partially vaxxed

Of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths that the CNMI has had since Oct. 28, 2021, nine were unvaccinated individuals, while one was only partially vaccinated; the other five were all fully vaccinated. None of them, though, had received a booster dose.

In a news release on Monday night, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said the CNMI’s total death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 18 since March 2020, with the average age of those who died being 65 years old—the youngest was 43 years old and the oldest was 95.

In the case of the latest 15 deaths, CHCC said that almost all were “diagnosed too late to use monoclonal antibodies.” As such, CHCC urges those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek care or get tested for COVID-19 early, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment or other treatments that are administered soon after infection.

CHCC also reported Monday that a total of 37 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

Of the 37, three were identified on Dec. 31, 20 on Jan. 1, and 14 on Jan. 2—18 were found through contact tracing, 12 through community testing, and seven through travel testing.

The cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored, and the vaccination statuses of the 37 were pending verification, said CHCC.

CHCC also reported that, as of Jan. 2, there have been 2,426 recoveries and 602 active cases since Oct. 28. As of Jan. 3, 12 individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: six are unvaccinated, six vaccinated, and two are on a ventilator. Two were discharged.