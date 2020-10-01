NMC to host events for 40th anniversary

Share











Even though COVID-19 has postponed many events this year, the Northern Marianas College will be celebrating a milestone this year—the commemoration of the institution’s 40th anniversary.

Speaking at a recent Board of Regents meeting, NMC interim president Frankie Eliptico said the commemoration of NMC’s 40th anniversary will be stretched out to a year’s worth of activities. According to Eliptico, they will be having activities that are large- and small-scaled throughout the whole year. These include a golf tournament, a distinguished alumnus and distinguished employee ceremonies, fishing derby, etc.

“We plan to engage all stakeholders, and we’re excited about it and [we] are going to use the opportunity to boost our spirits, our morale, [and] our team in preparing for 40 more years of college,” said Eliptico.

With the Legislature still yet to pass a fiscal year 2021 budget bill, regent Jesus M. Tudela questioned if NMC will fork up the funds for all activities. According to Eliptico, most of the activities will be fundraising events.

Eliptico stated that they want to be sure that activities won’t be “an additional burden financially.” The golf tournament will be the first of the fundraising event, followed by other fundraisers that will raise money for the college.

For example, activities will include small events like an employee-only softball tournament and a larger event like concerts or a fishing derby. Additionally, Eliptico will ask board members to pitch in with planning and outreach programs.