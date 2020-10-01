NMC to host events for 40th anniversary

By
|
Posted on Oct 02 2020

Tag:
Share

Even though COVID-19 has postponed many events this year, the Northern Marianas College will be celebrating a milestone this year—the commemoration of the institution’s 40th anniversary.

Speaking at a recent Board of Regents meeting, NMC interim president Frankie Eliptico said the commemoration of NMC’s 40th anniversary will be stretched out to a year’s worth of activities. According to Eliptico, they will be having activities that are large- and small-scaled throughout the whole year. These include a golf tournament, a distinguished alumnus and distinguished employee ceremonies, fishing derby, etc.

“We plan to engage all stakeholders, and we’re excited about it and [we] are going to use the opportunity to boost our spirits, our morale, [and] our team in preparing for 40 more years of college,” said Eliptico.

With the Legislature still yet to pass a fiscal year 2021 budget bill, regent Jesus M. Tudela questioned if NMC will fork up the funds for all activities. According to Eliptico, most of the activities will be fundraising events.

Eliptico stated that they want to be sure that activities won’t be “an additional burden financially.” The golf tournament will be the first of the fundraising event, followed by other fundraisers that will raise money for the college.

For example, activities will include small events like an employee-only softball tournament and a larger event like concerts or a fishing derby. Additionally, Eliptico will ask board members to pitch in with planning and outreach programs.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Cepeda is NMC board chair

Posted On Oct 01 2020
, By
0

NMC students vie for leadership positions

Posted On Sep 17 2020
, By
0

NMC awarded $1.5M grant to advance STEM education

Posted On Sep 15 2020
, By
0

NMC has rise in enrollment

Posted On Aug 28 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 2, 2020, 9:46 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:05 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune