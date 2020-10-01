FBI seeks public’s help to ID man

By
|
Posted on Oct 02 2020

Tag: ,
Share

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 42, are being disseminated to the public. This is a national request for assistance, there is no evidence to believe that this individual is located in Guam or the CNMI.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in August 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October 2015.

John Doe 42

John Doe 42 is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.  You can also reach out to the Honolulu Field Office at 808-566-4300.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Man indicted for withdrawing over $30,000 using fake ID

Posted On Aug 24 2020
, By
0

FBI, Guam Labor warn of scams targeting stimulus funds

Posted On Jul 31 2020
, By
0

THINGS TO KNOW – May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020
, By
0

FBI alert out on COVID-19 scams

Posted On May 18 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 2, 2020, 9:46 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:05 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune