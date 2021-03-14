NMC transitions to virtual classes this week

Share











Northern Marianas College is migrating from in-person instruction to virtual/online classes for a week, from March 15 through March 21, 2021, while other classes that are already being done virtually will continue as scheduled.

Throughout this period, the college will remain open and non-faculty employees will continue to report to campus while adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

Students, visitors, and college contractors may make pre-scheduled appointments should they need to physically be on campus. Contact the following to make an appointment:

Office of Admissions and Records, Admissions / Enrollment / Registering for Classes, email admissions@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6768/6771, Financial Aid Office, Financial Aid Options, Financial Aid Questions, email fao@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6791/6792, NMC Finance Office, Tuition Payments / Procurement / Finance Inquiries, email finance@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6821 OR (670) 237-6700 or (670) 237-6702

NMC continues to emphasize and enforce preventative measures for COVID-19.

As always, NMC students are being reminded to follow recommended guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

More details and updates have been sent to students and employees through their NMC email accounts. Students and employees are told to monitor and check their email regularly. (Neil Fama)