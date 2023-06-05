NMC’s fall 2023 info session on June 14

Share











Northern Marianas College is inviting all community members who are interested in advancing their careers and furthering their education to attend NMC’s free information session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm in the Olympio T. Borja Library at the college’s As Terlaje campus.

The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

Participants of the info session will qualify to have their application and placement test fees waived for NMC’s upcoming fall 2023 semester—a savings of about $75.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Education (Concentration in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Rehabilitation and Human Services, or Special Education), Bachelor of Science in Business Management (Concentration in Accounting or without Concentration); Associate of Arts in Business, Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration (Emphasis in Accounting, Business Management, or Computer Applications), Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management, Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts (Emphasis in Education, Health and Physical Education, Pre-Engineering, Social Work, or without Emphasis), Associate of Science in Nursing, Associate of Science in Agriculture, Associate of Science in Natural Resource Management, Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, and Associate of Science in Fire Science Technology. The certificate programs at NMC include Basic Law Enforcement, Business Management, Computer Applications, Early Childhood Education, Fire Science Technology, Hospitality Operations, Nursing Assistant, and Small Business Management.

NMC’s fall 2023 semester will begin on Aug. 21, 2023. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)