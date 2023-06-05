NMC’s fall 2023 info session on June 14

By
|
Posted on Jun 06 2023

Tag:
Share

Northern Marianas College is inviting all community members who are interested in advancing their careers and furthering their education to attend NMC’s free information session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm in the Olympio T. Borja Library at the college’s As Terlaje campus.

The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

Participants of the info session will qualify to have their application and placement test fees waived for NMC’s upcoming fall 2023 semester—a savings of about $75.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Education (Concentration in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Rehabilitation and Human Services, or Special Education), Bachelor of Science in Business Management (Concentration in Accounting or without Concentration); Associate of Arts in Business, Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration (Emphasis in Accounting, Business Management, or Computer Applications), Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management, Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts (Emphasis in Education, Health and Physical Education, Pre-Engineering, Social Work, or without Emphasis), Associate of Science in Nursing, Associate of Science in Agriculture, Associate of Science in Natural Resource Management, Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice, and Associate of Science in Fire Science Technology. The certificate programs at NMC include Basic Law Enforcement, Business Management, Computer Applications, Early Childhood Education, Fire Science Technology, Hospitality Operations, Nursing Assistant, and Small Business Management.

NMC’s fall 2023 semester will begin on Aug. 21, 2023. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Registration for NMC’s fall 2023 semester ongoing

Posted On Jun 02 2023
, By
0

NMC renews president’s contract

Posted On Jun 02 2023
, By
0

PUBLIC ADVISORIES – May 23, 2023

Posted On May 23 2023
, By
0

Rota now on Typhoon Condition II; Tropical Storm Condition II for Saipan and Tinian

Posted On May 22 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 6, 2023, 6:33 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune