SCC sets Q2 Professional Development training

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 2nd Quarter Professional Development Training on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, offering two sessions on customer service to accommodate participants’ availability.

The training, led by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, will be held at the ITS training room, located on the sixth floor, Suite 604 of the Marianas Business Plaza.

The two training sessions are as follows:

Morning session: 9am – 12pm Afternoon session: 1:30pm – 4:30pm

Customer service is a critical aspect of any successful business, and this training aims to equip attendees with the essential skills and knowledge required to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Registration fees for the training are set at $50 for SCC members and $60 for future SCC members. The SCC is offering a special discount of $5 per individual when enrolling three or more participants. The group accepts cash, check, and major debit/credit cards. “We accept payments in person or over the phone. In-person payments may be made at our office located at the Marianas Business Plaza, Suite 201-A, second floor. Our hours are Monday-Friday (8am – 12pm, 1pm-5pm). Closed on weekends.

Registration for this training is now open. Interested individuals can sign up today by visiting the SCC website at www.saipanchamber.com. Interested participants can also contact the SCC at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org for further assistance.

The SCC encourages businesses across all sectors to take advantage of this valuable training opportunity. Investing in staff development will undoubtedly contribute to the retention of existing customers and attract new ones, ultimately driving business growth and success. (PR)