NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

The University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and the Community Development Institute, which are both affiliated with Northern Marianas College, announced yesterday the successful completion of the first UCEDD Inclusion Training. This training initiative provided invaluable opportunities for self-advocates to enhance their skills, knowledge, and confidence, promoting inclusivity, independence, and personal growth.

The UCEDD Inclusion Training, which was held from June 2 to June 9 on the college’s Saipan campus, brought together a diverse group of enthusiastic participants. Participants received certificates of participation and were recognized for their dedication and commitment to personal development.

The success of the UCEDD Inclusion Training has prompted its expansion to other locations within the Commonwealth. UCEDD and CDI held its training on Tinian on June 16, 2023, at the NMC Tinian campus. Additionally, UCEDD held its Inclusion Training for the first time on Rota on June 23, 2023, at the NMC Rota Campus.

Throughout the training, participants engaged in modules designed to empower and equip them for success. These sessions covered various topics, including introduction to college life, healthy lifestyle, financial literacy, digital literacy, stress management, and self-advocacy and leadership.

“We are immensely proud of the participants who completed the UCEDD Inclusion Training,” said UCEDD director Eileen A. Babauta. “Their dedication and enthusiasm in embracing the modules and actively participating in the training exemplify their commitment to personal growth and empowerment. We are honored to have been a part of their transformative journeys.”

NMC remains committed to fostering inclusion, independence, and equal opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. By expanding the UCEDD Inclusion Training to Tinian and Rota, the college aims to empower even more self-advocates, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to thrive in the community and beyond. (NMC)