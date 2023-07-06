NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

By
|
Posted on Jul 07 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Participants look on during one of the UCEDD Inclusion Training sessions held on Saipan. (NMC)

The University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and the Community Development Institute, which are both affiliated with Northern Marianas College, announced yesterday the successful completion of the first UCEDD Inclusion Training. This training initiative provided invaluable opportunities for self-advocates to enhance their skills, knowledge, and confidence, promoting inclusivity, independence, and personal growth.

The UCEDD Inclusion Training, which was held from June 2 to June 9 on the college’s Saipan campus, brought together a diverse group of enthusiastic participants. Participants received certificates of participation and were recognized for their dedication and commitment to personal development.

The success of the UCEDD Inclusion Training has prompted its expansion to other locations within the Commonwealth. UCEDD and CDI held its training on Tinian on June 16, 2023, at the NMC Tinian campus. Additionally, UCEDD held its Inclusion Training for the first time on Rota on June 23, 2023, at the NMC Rota Campus.

Throughout the training, participants engaged in modules designed to empower and equip them for success. These sessions covered various topics, including introduction to college life, healthy lifestyle, financial literacy, digital literacy, stress management, and self-advocacy and leadership.

“We are immensely proud of the participants who completed the UCEDD Inclusion Training,” said UCEDD director Eileen A. Babauta. “Their dedication and enthusiasm in embracing the modules and actively participating in the training exemplify their commitment to personal growth and empowerment. We are honored to have been a part of their transformative journeys.”

NMC remains committed to fostering inclusion, independence, and equal opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. By expanding the UCEDD Inclusion Training to Tinian and Rota, the college aims to empower even more self-advocates, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to thrive in the community and beyond. (NMC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

JSA, NMC host Civics Institute Micronesia for 2nd year in a row

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC gets good audit report but…

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

Terlaje: OAG, NMC, others made some payments on past due bills

Posted On Jul 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune