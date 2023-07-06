USS John Finn officers welcomed at Chamber meeting

Share











The officers of the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn were special guests of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its July membership meeting last Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Hyatt general manager Simon Graf was also kind enough to take care of their lunch, specially prepared by Hyatt executive chef Matteo Fracalossi and his staff. He said it’s the Garapan hotel’s honor to pick up the tab for the U.S. servicemen.

“In the hotel industry this is something we do very commonly as we open our hearts and we open our doors. We welcome strangers and make them comfortable. So on behalf of everyone on the island and the hotel, thanks for visiting our beautiful island.”

Graf also asked the officers of the 315-crew Arleigh Burke-class destroyer home-ported out of Yokosuka, Japan to share their pleasant experience on Saipan to their colleagues and friends.

“Please spread the word and share with family and friends and bring some business to the island and look forward to welcoming you and members of your families on many occasions to come,” he said.

The Chamber, led by vice president Joshua Wise, also presented a plaque of appreciation to the officers of the USS John Finn, led by commanding officer Cdr. Matthew Hays.

Chamber executive director Kim Camacho said the presentation of the plaque of appreciation is part of the business association’s tradition whenever a foreign ship docks at the Port of Saipan.

“The Chamber Armed Forces Committee heads that and has for many years now. We actually have a plaque collection at our office of all the ships visited who we’ve done exchanges with. It’s just a symbol of our appreciation of their visit to our island.”

Hays, meanwhile, thanked the Chamber and Graf for the warm hospitality they extended to the officers and crew of the USS John Finn during their stay on the island, which coincided with the CNMI’s celebration of Liberation Day. As a reciprocal gesture, Hays, on behalf of his officers and crew, also gifted the Chamber with a plaque of appreciation.

“Thank you and it’s been a wonderful visit and we had an extraordinary time here. Just going around the island and seeing the historical sites and of course enjoying the beautiful weather. Thank you for the hospitality and we’re happy to come here and make this visit.”

He said Saipan has a lot of nature and historical experiences to offer to military servicemen on shore leave.

“They looked forward to diving, especially going to the Grotto and just relaxing and enjoying the great weather. We’ll definitely share our great experience visiting Saipan during the 4th of July week,” he said.

Aside from Hayes, offices of the USS John Finn that attended the Chamber meeting include executive officer Andrew Tom, command master chief James Butler, air chief Lt. Cdr. Eric McGee, Lt. Cdr. Simon Hepp, chief engineer Lt. Anthony Grayson, weapons officer Ivan Georgiev, and mass communications 2nd class Samantha Oblander.

The officers and crew of the USS John Finn left the Port of Saipan yesterday.

The ship is named after John William Finn, the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II.

He was so honored for machine-gunning Japanese warplanes for over two hours during the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor despite being shot in the foot and shoulder, and suffering numerous shrapnel wounds. He retired as a lieutenant after thirty years of service and died at age 100 in 2010.