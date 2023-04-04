NMI joins national celebration of Autism Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2023

Tag: ,
Share

There are currently 191 students in both public and private schools in the CNMI who have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Of that number 160 are boys and 31 are girls.

This was just one of the numbers cited in Monday’s proclamation signing that designated the month of April as Autism Awareness Month. But beyond mere numbers, the proclamation stated that the month’s observance seeks “to promote autism awareness, acceptance, inclusion, and self-determination for all and assure that each person with ASD is provided an opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life.”

Toward this end, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang was joined at the proclamation signing last Monday at the Saipan World Resort Ballroom in Susupe by hundreds of family members, friends, advocates, and supporters to show their support and love for those in the community with autism.

One highlight of the event, just before the reading and signing of the proclamation, had several individuals with autism go onstage to share some words and their special knowledge with the audience.

The event was hosted through the partnerships of the agencies under the Disability Network Partners as well as the Autism Society of the CNMI, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the SRC and Unique Pieces in Different Colors CNMI.

The proclamation encouraged members in the community to get involved and participate in the upcoming activities that are helping raise awareness and acceptance of those on the autism spectrum disorder, whether they are a child or an adult.

The proclamation also noted that April 2023 is also recognized as National Autism Awareness Month.

“It’s very important to raise awareness with autism, because the number of those under the spectrum continue to increase and we want to ensure that our community provides the support and acceptance so people never feel left behind,” said Clarice DLG. Arriola, president of the Autism Society of the CNMI, after the signing ceremony.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Kilili: Report says Republican debt crisis imperils NMI

Posted On Apr 05 2023
, By
0

10 4-H Marianas youth to represent NMI at 4-H national

Posted On Apr 04 2023
, By
0

NMI’s JROTC cadets take part in 2023 spring camp

Posted On Mar 30 2023
, By
0

NMC student to represent NMI in Health Equity AI/ML research, training program

Posted On Mar 30 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 5, 2023, 1:21 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune