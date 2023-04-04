NMI joins national celebration of Autism Awareness Month

Share











There are currently 191 students in both public and private schools in the CNMI who have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Of that number 160 are boys and 31 are girls.

This was just one of the numbers cited in Monday’s proclamation signing that designated the month of April as Autism Awareness Month. But beyond mere numbers, the proclamation stated that the month’s observance seeks “to promote autism awareness, acceptance, inclusion, and self-determination for all and assure that each person with ASD is provided an opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life.”

Toward this end, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang was joined at the proclamation signing last Monday at the Saipan World Resort Ballroom in Susupe by hundreds of family members, friends, advocates, and supporters to show their support and love for those in the community with autism.

One highlight of the event, just before the reading and signing of the proclamation, had several individuals with autism go onstage to share some words and their special knowledge with the audience.

The event was hosted through the partnerships of the agencies under the Disability Network Partners as well as the Autism Society of the CNMI, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the SRC and Unique Pieces in Different Colors CNMI.

The proclamation encouraged members in the community to get involved and participate in the upcoming activities that are helping raise awareness and acceptance of those on the autism spectrum disorder, whether they are a child or an adult.

The proclamation also noted that April 2023 is also recognized as National Autism Awareness Month.

“It’s very important to raise awareness with autism, because the number of those under the spectrum continue to increase and we want to ensure that our community provides the support and acceptance so people never feel left behind,” said Clarice DLG. Arriola, president of the Autism Society of the CNMI, after the signing ceremony.