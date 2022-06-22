NMI labor regs highlight today’s SHRM meeting

By
|
Posted on Jun 23 2022

Tag: ,
The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a general membership meeting today, June 23, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom, starting at 12pm. Doors will open at 11:15am.

Jacqueline A. Nicolas, administrative hearing officer at CNMI DOL, will be discussing applicable CNMI DOL regulations, as it applies to administrative cases and hearings for labor and compliance agency cases.

To register for today’s meeting, sign up here.

The following fees apply: $25 for SHRM members; $35 for non-members.

This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited and by submitting this form you are confirming your attendance.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

