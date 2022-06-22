Rota summer job program opportunity

Share











The CNMI Office of the Governor, in coordination with CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Rota Office of the Mayor, announced yesterday openings for a Summer Job Program focused on area beautification on the island of Rota. The program is available for students ages 14 to 17, and the deadline to submit completed applications is on Friday, June 24, 2022, no later than 4pm, at the Rota Mayor’s Office in Tatachok Village.

In recent years, the island of Rota has received tremendous positive feedback from its residents regarding the summer program. “It is my goal as the special assistant of Homeland Security to support Rota Mayor Efraim’s request and Gov. [Ralph DLG] Torres’ vision and intent of ensuring that young, striving individuals train firsthand and prepare for the work force,” said CNMI HSEM special assistant Dennis C. Mendiola.

Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig has been crucial in the advocacy of the summer job program to ensure that students are engaged during the summer, to continue their growth as aspiring individuals, and to help promote a clean and safe environment for our community.

Torres encourages the youth on Rota to take full advantage of this opportunity, as it will provide valuable workforce experience and encourage the preservation and beautification of the island’s natural resources.

For more information, contact Sandra M. Masga or Ijulinda M. Taisacan at (670)532-9451. (PR)