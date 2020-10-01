NMI players embrace role

Share











Three CNMI youth players have been selected to participate in an Asian Football Confederation program that uses the sport as a platform for social change and development.

Taka Borja, Lilian Podziewski, and Julianne Hall, who are members of the Commonwealth’s youth national team, are representing the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association in AFC’s e-Goal program. The initiative, a collaboration from the AFC through its AFC Dream Asia Foundation, and the Jordan-based youth development organization Aurora, features online discussion among youth players in the Asian zone and world-leading guest speakers from reputable non-government organizations with topics including sport for development, philanthropy in football, health and well-being, civic engagement, and peer education.

Hall has attended four out of the first five e-Goal’s sessions, which started mid last month, and the discussion about child protection left an impression on her.

“I learned about children’s rights and people’s responsibility in ensuring children are safe, both mentally and physically when playing sports. I found this session interesting because before I never realized how football could play a significant role in educating people on children’s rights. I believe that this topic is relevant all over the world and I would love to be able to help address this within the NMI,” the 17-year-old athlete said.

Hall added that having conversations with her fellow players and subject experts and exchanging ideas and opinions with them helped broaden her knowledge about the big impact of the sport in the community.

“I am grateful for my selection to participate in the e-Goal program. This gives me the opportunity to learn about improving communities and social ideals through the power of football. The program has shed light on topics such as diversity, philanthropy, and child protection and has connected these to football and how the sport can help foster positive development. The opportunity to learn from players around the world is always great and helpful,” she said.

Borja, meanwhile, said taking part in the e-Goal program made him realized that his responsibility as a national player is not limited to his team or the sport, as he is also expected to do something worthy for the community he lives in and its people.

He added that taking part in activities outside football and in events that would benefit the community is the way to go. Borja also said that giving back, sharing your football skills to other players, having the right attitude on and off the pitch, and being a good role model to others, especially to the young ones, are part of being a responsible national team player.

AFC and Aurora’s e-Goal program is ongoing and will run until next month. More than 60 players from 35 nations across Asia are attending the 40-day virtual program that had its pilot in June with representatives from 12 countries from AFC’s West zone completing the sessions. With the success of the first phase of the program, the AFC decided to extend e-Goal to member associations in ASEAN, East, South and Central zones.

“Together with our member associations, our partners Aurora and all our stakeholders, we will continue to plant the seeds of hope for children of all backgrounds and abilities to develop their capabilities, instill lifelong values, and enhance character development through football,” AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa was quoted as saying in an AFC statement released after e-Goal was launched.