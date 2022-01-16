NMI records 21st COVID death

Share











The CNMI recorded its 21st COVID-19-related death last Friday, even as a total of 103 individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the latest COVID-19-related fatality in a news release last Friday. The news release did not disclose more details about the case, as per standard CHCC protocol.

Separately, CHCC reported that 66 individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 13. Of the 66, four were identified on Tinian, 24 were found through contact tracing, 18 through community testing, and 24 through travel testing.

CHCC reported in a subsequent news release that 37 cases were confirmed positive on Jan. 14. Of the 37, 23 were found through contact tracing, 11 through community testing, and three through travel testing.

The vaccination statuses of the recent cases were pending verification. CHCC reported that all cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

In its latest update, CHCC reported that, as of Jan. 15, there were nine individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five unvaccinated, four vaccinated, and one on a ventilator. Two individuals were discharged.

As of Jan. 14, there have been 3,150 recoveries and 446 active cases of the cases identified since Oct. 28.