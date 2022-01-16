REPORTERS’ NOTEBOOK – January 17, 2022

Share











At 11:51am during a break at the House of Representatives’ session last Wednesday when they impeached Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) would take a glimpse through the glass doors of the Legislature Building at the two groups of people that were gathered in front of the building. Babauta saw that the Torres supporters outnumbered the pro-impeachment group. Babauta was heard saying there’s plenty of government workers. A police officer who was near her said the decision is inside the House and not outside.

***

As some people were expressing their opinion about a resolution to impeach Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres during the House of Representatives session’s public comment portion Wednesday, Torres and his family members visited a group of his supporters in front of the Legislature building on Capital Hill. Torres, with his wife Diann Tudela Torres beside him, gave brief remarks, thanking them their presence. He stated, among other things, that he requested to pass a simple resolution to give $500 bonus to government retirees before Christmas, yet the Democrat Party-controlled House neglected it and instead focused on his impeachment. Torres said the whole House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s hearing process is no being fair. He said the JGO subpoenaed him to appear when they knew that they have no authority to do so. Torres received cheers and applause from his supporters. The pro-impeachment people that gathered in a tent next to the tent of Torres’ supporters, remained quiet.

***

At 12:40pm or during lunch, some people were seen sitting on picnic tables under the tent of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ supporters, who also gathered in front of the Legislature building. At the pro-impeachment tent, there were some officials and supporters of NMI Democratic Party, as well as some supporters of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. Many of Torres’ supporters were mostly government employees and some retirees.

***

Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) is usually quite silent during House of Representatives’ hearings and meetings. Yet during Wednesday’s session, when the lawmakers discussed about a resolution to impeach Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, it was only San Nicolas who raised some questions/issues with the resolution that impeaches the governor. The three other lawmakers who voted “no” for the impeachment only delivered remarks during the session’s miscellaneous portion where they are not allowed to debate. The session started at 10am and when it ended at 4:50pm, there were no cheers or hugging by lawmakers inside the House chamber.