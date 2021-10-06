NMI U18 completes season sweep

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2021
From left, the NMI Boys U18’s Akira Kadokura, Brian Lubao, and Richard Steele keep a close eye on Paire Football Club’s Travis Spaeth during their game in the Marianas Soccer League Summer Season last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

The NMI Boys U18 National Team won its last two games of the season for an undefeated record in the Marianas Soccer League Summer Season.

The NMI U18 first downed TanHoldings Football Club, 4-0, last Thursday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville and then completed the sweep with a similar shutout win versus Paire Football Club last Sunday, 3-0. The NMI U18 earned a 10-0-0 win-draw-loss record to rule the six-team competition.

Against TanHoldings, Dylan Mister, Kaden Church, Markus Toves, and Dev Bachani teamed up for the NMI U18. Mister scored first in the 13th minute, while Church, Toves, and Bachani all made it to the board in the second half, as they hit their target in the 64th, 76th, and 89th minute, respectively.

Toves and Church also delivered for the NMI U18 in their last game of the season with the former converting his shot in the 88th and the latter in the 64th. Kohtaro Goto posted the other goal for the NMI U18 when he scored in the ninth minute.

Paire, after losing to the NMI U18, finished the season in second place with its 8-0-2 mark, while TanHoldings (5-0-4) has already secured the third spot regardless of the results of its last game in the tournament against Kanoa FC (2-1-6) tonight.

TanHoldings got win No. 5 after a victory via forfeiture against MP United (3-0-7), which is in fourth place, but could still drop to fifth depending on the results of the Kanoa-TanHoldings tiff.

Kanoa has a 2-1-6 mark and will play TanHoldings in a make-up game. A Kanoa win would move the squad to No. 4 in the final standings, while a loss or draw would relegate the team to No. 5.

The Old B Bank completes the field and failed to win a single game this season, as it lost nine matches and had one draw.

Meanwhile, the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association is calling all interested teams to submit entries for the MSL and MSL 2 Fall Season 2021. Today is the deadline to submit entries.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
