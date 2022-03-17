NMI welcomes Oceania National Olympics Committee as preparations continue for the Pacific Mini Games

Share











When I became the board chairman for the Pacific Mini Games Council, I saw an opportunity to encourage the principles of sport, fitness, and competition within the Oceania community. Being an athlete all my life, sports has taught me the importance of fitness and competition, which is fostering a positive attitude, discipline, and hard work. In less than 100 days, the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 will take place here in the Northern Mariana Islands. An event held every four years, the PMG gives athletes of this region the platform to demonstrate their agility, talent, and the fruits of their labor.

PMG’s Planning Committee has been boots-on-the-ground, coordinating this event, bringing in equipment, and securing venue sites for an event that is expected to bring in more than 5,000 people to the CNMI. We will also expand to host sports events on Rota and Tinian. Tinian will host the beach volleyball events, and Rota will host the triathlon.

We couldn’t have done it ourselves. The PMG Council actively collaborates with the Oceania National Olympics Committee, an International Olympic Committee. In fact, many of the countries that are ONOC members are participating in the games.

The past week, the CNMI hosted about 30 delegates from organizations/member federations that include the Cook Islands, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam National Olympic Committee and Guam delegates, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and ORADO—an anti-doping organization. The delegates will discuss the PMG, attend a logistics presentation, and tour the venues and facilities.

I am grateful for the ONOC’s visit to assist in other technical aspects as we prepare to deliver the biggest event the CNMI has ever hosted. In addition, we will be providing hotel accommodations for our athletes, setting an extraordinary precedence for host countries to follow.

The CNMI community is buzzing over the Pacific Mini Games. The people are ready to hang flags from their homes and businesses to show support for the participating countries. I am sure we will continue to show that the CNMI has the best hospitality in the Pacific.

To our CNMI players: win or lose, we are all rooting for you. We are all proud of your dedication and commitment in representing the CNMI. I remember someone once told me, “There are five Ss of sports: stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit, but the greatest of these is spirit.”

As for our visiting players, we are ready to enjoy playing with you all! We cannot wait to make the PMG a successful event with memories that will last a lifetime.

The Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee is excited to host everyone coming from all over the Pacific. We can’t wait to show them the amazing Mini Games that we have in store!

Si yu’us ma’åse and ghilisow to the Honorable Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his administration for the continued assistance and support as we put together the final touches to making the Pacific Mini Games an amazing event.

Together, We Can!

For more information, visit the GCEA at cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

Marco Peter (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Marco Taisakan Peter, chairman for NMI Pacific Mini Games, was born in North Carolina and raised in the CNMI. Peter’s purpose is to bring cultural awareness and build relationships within the Marianas and Pacific region. He’s a businessman who has expertise in multi-level marketing, consulting, and brokering for over 25 years. He studied sociology in Chicago and Oregon respectively where he met the love of his life.