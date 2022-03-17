Villagomez declines impeachment prosecutor role

By
|
Posted on Mar 18 2022
Share

House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) declined yesterday the request of Senate Committee on Impeachment Hearing chair Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) for him to file a notice of appearance as House impeachment prosecutor.

This developed as Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) urged Villagomez and Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) yesterday to immediately look into an into alleged “ex parte” communication between Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ personal legal counsel, Viola Alepuyo, and the Senate’s privately retained special legal counsel, Joe McDoulett. “Ex parte” means on one side only.

Manglona said there appears an “egregious breach of ethical conduct” that may have broken multiple criminal statutes, rules of the Senate and the American Bar Association’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

Manglona

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still trying to obtain comments from Alepuyo and McDoulett.

Villagomez informed King-Nabors in a letter yesterday that several House members, including Reps. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota), Corina Magofna (D-Saipan), Leila Staffler (D-Saipan), and Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao (R-Saipan) have been preparing as a team to prosecute the impeachment case against Torres and bring the matter before the Senate as soon as possible.

“I have every confidence that together, these members selected by the House and not the Senate would be able to bring to light all the facts and evidence in support of the six articles of impeachment, so that the Senate would make an informed decision on the merits and in doing so, the process of the impeachment could be objectively seen to be both fair and reasonable, whichever way the Senate decides,” the Speaker said.

King-Nabors in a notice issued Wednesday said the House impeachment prosecutor (Villagomez) shall file and enter an appearance in the impeachment matter on behalf of the House on or before yesterday at 4pm at the Senate Clerk’s Office.

King-Nabors said if the House impeachment prosecutor fails to file and enter an appearance on or before yesterday, Hofschneider shall select a House member to serve as impeachment prosecutor.

In his letter yesterday to Hofschneider, Villagomez said the Senate’s Impeachment Rules violate Article 2 Sections 8 and 17 to the extent that these provisions deny the House and the Legislative Bureau their constitutional right to perform their duties in a fair and reasonable manner.

Villagomez

Villagomez added that these rules were also promulgated in violation of the CNMI Open Government Act; adequate notice and opportunity to comment on the rules prior to their adoption were not provided to the public or to Senate members, he said.

With respect to Manglona’s request for an investigation, the senator claimed that he received a document titled “Senate Impeachment Rules V6.1 Joey Edits” that, according to him, shows “ex parte” communication between Alepuyo and McDoulett.

Manglona said visible in the document’s tracked changes are two edits made by Alepuyo, on page 15 on Feb. 13, 2022, at 11:21am, and two changes made on Feb. 13, 2022, at 11:22am.

The senator said the edits made by McDoulett were made three days later on Feb. 16, 2022.

Manglona said this a clear indication that the governor’s personal counsel either drafted the Senate rules on behalf of Torres or at the very least played a role in drafting, reviewing, and editing the rules that were eventually adopted by the Senate Impeachment Committee and the Senate body as a whole on March 3, 2022.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 18, 2022, 1:51 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune