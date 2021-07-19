NMI Women’s Team off to training camp

Share











The NMI Women’s National Team delegation left Saipan early yesterday morning for a four-day training camp at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Dededo.

The group is made of up 22 players and four officials. The players’ list includes goalies Toremy Diaz, Deseha Mendiola, and Mia Abuan; defenders Diane Pablo, Gabrielle Race, Christina Atalig, Britany Wally, Khristelle Itaas, Julianne Hall, Aubrey Castro, and Pia Ngewakl; forwards Guine Borja, Jannah Casarino, Audrey Castro, Summer Manahane, and Rizza Relucio; and midfielders Kaithyn Chavez, Tamia and Tyana Hix, Allyssya Angeles, Stephanie Flores, and Katrina Costales. Completing the delegation are coach Luam Khen Koo, assistant coaches Angie Ito and Irish Pagarao, and team manager Emma Lee.

The NMIWNT started its schedule with a group study yesterday afternoon. The Commonwealth players were also scheduled to have their first training match against a club in Guam last night. They are set to play three 30-minute matches.

For today, the group will have its first training match in the morning, while the game against the Guam Masakada is slated at 7:30pm. Against the Guam bets, the NMIWNT will also play three 30-minute matches. For tomorrow, the visiting team has scheduled its training match in the afternoon, while its third training day is set for Thursday morning. The squad will then conclude the four-day camp with a training match against another women’s club Thursday evening.

This is the first off-island event for the NMIWNT in more than a year since soccer activities have been either halted or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In absence of these games, the pool had training sessions at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville beginning in July last year, while majority of the members of the team played in the Dove Women’s Spring League 2021. The NMI players are training for regional and international competitions, including this year’s Marianas Cup.