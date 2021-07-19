NMTI pushes to boost enrollment for next school year

Share











The Northern Marianas Technical Institute has set a goal for itself to have 120 students enrolled for its upcoming semester, and is making the push toward that goal through a marketing campaign.

As part of the campaign, the trade school has become more active on its social media pages and has put up physical flyers at many different stores and other places on Saipan. The promotional materials highlight NMTI’s course offerings and show the potential income of a person who becomes certified in a trade of their choosing.

In an interview with NMTI interim chief executive Jodina Attao and NMTI’s student services and curriculum coordinator Meena Benavente on Monday, it was learned that the trade school hopes to reach its goal of 120 students before Aug. 3. NMTI has already received 61 student applications that are all being reviewed.

NMTI will still accept applications that come in from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, Attao said, but these applications will be charged a $75 late registration fee. NMTI’s plan is to have its first day of classes on Aug. 18.

Benavente presented her goals for NMTI’s marketing campaign to NMTI’s board of trustees during its meeting on July 15, and mentioned that five phone calls came in on Thursday from people expressing an interest in NMTI’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning course after seeing a flyer posted on social media on Wednesday.

Benavente will also soon create detailed informational pamphlets that outline how to register for a course, coursework, and tuition information. She also mentioned that the creation of pamphlets that provide information about scholarship opportunities at NMTI are also in the pipeline.

In a separate interview with Benavente on Thursday, she said that marketing at NMTI “is right now is being done as a team,” and was grateful for the help and feedback that admissions specialist Jerry Pangelinan and Attao provided for the school’s new marketing campaign.

NMTI can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/cnmi.nmti and on Instagram @cnmi.nmti. Those wanting to call NMTI can do so through 235-6684.