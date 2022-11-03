NMIFA holds 12th Ordinary Congress

Posted on Nov 04 2022

Northern Mariana Islands Football Association Executive Committee officers and members and NMIFA officials pose for a photo, left, at the conclusion of the 12th Ordinary Congress last Oct. 28 at Crowne Plaza Hotel. Right photo shows NMIFA-club members officers voting to adopt the agenda for the congress. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association marked its 12th Ordinary Congress with the election of two members of the NMIFA Executive Committee and presentation of various activities for the past season.

TanHoldings Football Club president Alex Sablan and Kanoa Football Club vice president Catherine Attao were elected to the NMIFA Executive Committee in the 12th Ordinary Congress held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel last Oct. 28, joining NMIFA president Jerry Tan, vice president Vickie Izuka, and member Wesley Bogdan on the group. Sablan is a new member of the NMIFA Executive Committee, while Attao has been reelected and will be serving her second term.

Both Sablan and Attao are thankful for the vote of confidence and look forward to fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to help the NMIFA achieve its goals in the coming years. Attao has been leading the NMIFA Dove Women’s League in the last two years and was instrumental in the rebranding and inclusion of a cultural component to the program. Sablan has been working with the NMIFA for the NMI Soccer Training Center Expansion Project.

The groundbreaking of Phase 2 of the NMI Soccer Training Center Expansion Project in March this year was among the highlights of the presentation of NMIFA activities. A day after the Ordinary Congress took place, the NMIFA inaugurated the expansion project, giving the islands’ its second regulation-sized pitch. 

Other events included in the NMIFA Activity Report was the NMI’s participation in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Jordan and AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Australia, and the regular programs of the NMIFA for grassroots, youth, men’s, women’s, national team, and technical officials.

Yosuke Mihara, Asian Football Confederation’s head of the East Asia Unit, Member and Regional Association Department, observed the 12th Ordinary Congress online and was pleased to see yet another milestone achieved by the NMIFA.

“We’ve been witnessing the CNMI soccer development through the NMIFA Congress, CNMI team’s participation in AFC competitions, domestic competitions, the different events the NMIFA organizes, and its social responsibility activities. We are so proud to see the passion, joy, and dedication demonstrated by the CNMI football family and we are confident that CNMI football will further grow,” said Mihara, who congratulated Sablan and Attao and also acknowledged former NMIFA Executive Committee member Norman Del Rosario.

Del Rosario, who is now based in Ohio, U.S., also tuned in online at the 12th Ordinary Congress along with observer Bowen Ying of Executive East Asia Unit, AFC MA Division. Del Rosario of MP United Football Club was acknowledged by the NMIFA for his contributions to NMI soccer as member of the Executive Committee for eight years, club official, coach, and manager. (PR)

