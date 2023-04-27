NMI’s tourism problems that need immediate solutions

Share











I have lived on Saipan for 34 years and have been working as a tour guide for 15 years. I am currently working at Hana Tour, and I am the president of the Korean Guide Association. I am writing this article for the development of Saipan tourism.

The tourism industry is the most important business on Saipan and I know that Saipan’s economy will work well only when it attracts many tourists. We have to compete with Guam and other countries to attract tourists. Does Saipan have better conditions than other places?

I think this was possible three years ago. Here on Saipan, there was once a beautiful natural environment, clean sea and sandy beaches, friendly people, and a crime-free city. Is it still like that? The environment is getting worse.

The first is Managaha Island. Managaha Island is a must-visit place where all tourists visit more than once. It was a place with beautiful beaches and clean air and clean sandy beaches.

What about now? The toilets are unmanaged, and so are dirty. The beautiful sandy beaches are covered with weeds, and there is not enough space for tourists to rest on mats. There were no people during the pandemic, so now hundreds of birds live there and the air is full of the smell of bird droppings and their secretions. The feces of birds are falling over the heads of the tourists. It’s turning into an island you never want to return to.

Admission for tourists has increased from $5 to $10, but the environment has not improved at all. Please visit the management department and solve these problems.

The second is the tour course in the north. The last headquarters of the Japanese military, the Korean Peace Memorial, and Banzai Cliff are also a must-visit places for tourists to visit on Saipan. But there is no restroom. There is one, but it can’t be used because the door is locked.

Usually, it takes about two to two-and-a-half hours for the North Tour, but the big problem is that there are no bathrooms. When we tell tourists who need to go that there are no restrooms here, they look at it strangely. It doesn’t make sense to me either. Why don’t they open the restrooms at Banzai Cliff? Does it make sense that there isn’t even a bathroom in a world-class tourist destination? It should not only be open but they also have to take care of it. Clean and fill up the water tank. Please I beg you.

The third is security. A few days ago, a tourist’s bag was stolen from a guide car at Bird Island. The guest lost all the money he had brought for the tour and left Saipan with a very bad memory. I called the police, but it didn’t work. We tour guides knew that a suspicious pickup truck was circling around the north and was attempting to open the door of the tour vehicle.

Before the pandemic, a guard protected Banzai Cliff and the Bird Island, but now they are gone. If there isn’t enough budget, please increase the police patrol at least in the mornings when most of the tourists are touring the northern part of the island.

These are the reasons why Saipan tourists don’t have good memories on Saipan.

This is Saipan with a natural environment. If we try a little bit, we can bring more tourists to Saipan and also make good memories so that they can visit Saipan two or three times and show it off to their friends and families.

P.S. The airport bus parking lot is set for tour vehicles with bus permits. We pay $100 every month to provide more comfortable services to tourists. At the moment, airport staff randomly park their cars in the area, so there is not enough space for the tour buses. Please solve this problem, too.

Choi Yongmook is president of the Koraen Guide Association. He currently works for Hana Tour.