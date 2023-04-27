COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 28, 2023

NMPASI closed today

The Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. would like to inform the public that our offices will be closed on Friday, April 28, 2023 for staff Professional Development. We will resume regular business hours on Monday, May 1, 2023. (PR)

Alert level at undersea volcano lowered

The Northern Mariana Islands Volcano Observatory announced that the ongoing seismic unrest at the Ahyi undersea volcano in the Mariana Islands has reduced over the past four weeks.
Since late-March-mid-April, no particular and significant signs of hydroacoustic detection nor discolored water have been registered. Therefore, the volcano observatory declined the alert level to “Unassigned.” (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption for Tanapag

There will be a scheduled power service interruption in Tanapag on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 9am to 12pm.
Area(s) affected: Tanapag; Ammurh Drive
Purpose: For the line crew to replace two rotted primary power poles
Water well(s) affected: None
Wastewater facility affected: None
Traffic Light(s): None
For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

