NMTech meets with Guam Contractors Association and GCA Trades Academy

Northern Marianas Trades Institute chief executive officer Jodina Attao, middle, poses with some members of the Guam Contractors Association during a two-day visit to Guam last April 18 and 19. (Contributed Photo)

Representatives of the Northern Marianas Trades Institute and U.S. Economic Development Administration met the Guam Contractors Association and GCA – Trades Academy last April 18 and 19 and learned about the programs offered and other operational components of the association and the GCA Trades Academy. 

The CNMI team was led by NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao, human resources and operations manager Charlene Quitano, and the USEDA construction project inspector Sydney “Rip” Stephanson.

NMTech also attended the GCA monthly membership meeting that consists of about 75% of Guam’s contractors. Attao described it as “a great learning experience.”

The NMTech team was able to meet with Mark Perez and Theresa Tayama from the Guam Department of Corrections; Mark Mendiola, chairman of the Guam Education Board; Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at the Guam Department of Education; and board members of the Trades Academy.

Northern Marianas Trades Institute representatives pose for a photo with some members of the GCA Trades Academy in Guam during the two-day visit in April 18 and 19. (Contributed Photo)

“We were able to gather insight on the Trades Academy’s EDA Construction Project completion, National Center for Construction and Education Research Administration, and other invaluable information relevant to NMTech. We spent an entire day with Guam Contractors Association president James Martinez and his awesome team for a walk through on the great work they have been doing with the association for the past 63 years. NMTech intends to start a CNMI Chapter under Guam’s umbrella,” said Attao.

She said NMTech “would like to assist construction contractors create a healthy competition to elevate the standards in which we provide services to the Commonwealth; actively pursue our work with the CNMI Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program, and build capacity toward workforce development.”

Attao credits GCA Trades Academy executive director Dr. Bert Johnston for being a mentor since last year. Johnston has previously traveled to Saipan to provide guidance and support on the NCCER accredited curricula that NMTech offers.

“We are grateful to Dr. Johnston, his team, and to the beautiful people of Guam who took time out of their busy schedules to accommodate us during our time there,” said Attao.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

