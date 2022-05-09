Blue Haus caps 13-0 season with title

By
|
Posted on May 10 2022

Tag:
Share

Blue Haus players pose for a team photo after beating Eagle Construction in Game 2 of the masters division finals of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. (MARK RABAGO)

Blue Haus completed a two-game sweep in the best-of-three championship of the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League after beating Eagle Construction, 98-89, last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

That win came a day after the No. 1 seeds blasted the surprise finalists, 114-77, last Friday also at the Gualo Rai gym. The two wins capped Blue Haus’ utter dominance in the 45-and-over division, as the powerhouse team went 13-0 the entire season—10-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the one-game playoffs and the finals.

Playing coach Junar Guiab thanked team sponsors Blue Haus, especially its owner Cecile Camama, and Ali’i and owner Rob Harrell for continuing to support the squad. He added that their focus from the get-go was to complete a perfect season and following their two-game sweep of Eagle Construction, they accomplished that.

Last Saturday’s game was actually competitive compared to Friday’s, as Blue Haus didn’t run away with it after the first quarter and only led by 14 points, 30-16.

Eagle Construction continued to hang with Blue Haus in the second as ageless warrior Alex Ocampo was on target with 6 points, while Blue Haus got 11 points combined from former national player Ed Diaz and bull-strong Guiab.

Blue Haus gave its reserves some burn at the start of the third but even with second- and third-stringers in, Eagle Construction barely made a dent on their opponents’ lead as they faced a 76-61 deficit entering the fourth and final quarter.

Eagle Construction launched a spirited rally at the mid-point of the payoff period to cut Blue Haus’ lead to as low as 9 points on several occasion. Ocampo again turned back the hands of time with 14 big points in the fourth, but Blue Haus answered the comeback attempt with a flurry of points of their own as they slammed the door shut on their opponents to win the game and the finals running away.

John Santos bombed away from the land of plenty to match Diaz’s team-high 19 points, while Guiab and Diaz’s older brother, Tony, chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively. Ocampo was the lone shining light in Eagle Construction’s otherwise futile run in Game 2 of the championship as he wound up with a game-high 24 points. Leo Itaas and Teng Alegre fired 13 and 11 markers apiece in the loss.

In Game 1, Blue Haus won the match literally in the opening quarter as they blasted a hapless Eagle Construction side, 40-10. The lead would only balloon further as the game went on. To add insult to injury (or injury to injury), Eagle Construction would lose main man Reynaldo Santos to an injury, which only served to handicap them more in Game 2 the very next day. Ed Diaz again paced seven Blue Haus players in double figures with 19 points, while Mike Surima led Eagle Construction with 12 markers.

Game 2 of the best-of-three championship in the open division between Lakay/Islander and Team Marianas will be played starting 6pm tonight at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

FRIDAY
Blue Haus 114 – E. Diaz 19, Guiab 16, Esdrelon 15, T. Diaz 15, Peredo 12, Elchico 10, Berline 10, Buenabajo 6, Santos 6, Jumacquio 4.
Eagle Construction 77 – Surima 13, Alegre 11, Santos 10, Sublemente 8, L. Itaas 6, Umali 6, Sampang 5, Jacob 4, J. Itaas 3,
Scoring by quarters: 40-10, 72-24, 97-56, 114-77.

SATURDAY
Blue Haus 98 – J. Santos 19, E. Diaz 19, Guiab 14, T. Diaz 13, Peredo 6, Esdrelon 5, Alano 5, Elchico 4.
Eagle Construction 89 – Ocampo 24, L. Itaas 13, Alegre 11, Garcia 8, Umali 8, Surima 8, Sublemente 4, Ramos 3, Jacob 2, Sampang 2.
Scoring by quarters: 30-16, 51-38, 76-61, 98-89.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

SCLC
0

Team Marianas, Blue Haus advance to open Final Four

Posted On May 03 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Eagle Construction, Blue Haus arrange finals tiff

Posted On May 02 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Blue Haus still unscathed in masters caging

Posted On Apr 15 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Pangelinan makes 14 triples in DECM rout of Magalahi Eagles

Posted On Apr 06 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 10, 2022, 6:04 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune