NMTech now offers Google certificates

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute is in partnership with Google to offer students career certificates that are flexible online training programs that teach job-ready skills in the high-growth field of cybersecurity, data analytics, project management, IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, and user experience (UX) design. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the Pacific region.

No prior experience is needed for the students to take Google’s online certification programs, which aim to prepare students for entry-level roles in fields that are projected to grow over the next five to 10 years. Google employees with decades of experience in these fields develop and teach the certificates. Each certificate includes 150+ assessments as well as hands-on experience so learners have the necessary skills to be successful on the job, and all content is industry-vetted.

The certificates are 100% online, on demand, and are typically completed in three to six months part time (5-10 hours per week). Registration starts on July 17, 2023 and ends July 28, 2023. For more information and to sign up for Google Career Certificates, visit our campus in Lower Base or email us at admissions@nmtechcnmi.org. You can also reach us at (670) 235-6684 or check out our website www.nmtechcnmi.org (NMTech)