NMTech now offers Google certificates

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2023

Tag:
Share

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute is in partnership with Google to offer students career certificates that are flexible online training programs that teach job-ready skills in the high-growth field of cybersecurity, data analytics, project management, IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, and user experience (UX) design. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the Pacific region. 

No prior experience is needed for the students to take Google’s online certification programs, which aim to prepare students for entry-level roles in fields that are projected to grow over the next five to 10 years. Google employees with decades of experience in these fields develop and teach the certificates. Each certificate includes 150+ assessments as well as hands-on experience so learners have the necessary skills to be successful on the job, and all content is industry-vetted. 

The certificates are 100% online, on demand, and are typically completed in three to six months part time (5-10 hours per week). Registration starts on July 17, 2023 and ends July 28, 2023. For more information and to sign up for Google Career Certificates, visit our campus in Lower Base or email us at admissions@nmtechcnmi.org. You can also reach us at (670) 235-6684 or check out our website www.nmtechcnmi.org (NMTech)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

The Greatest Christmas Gift

Posted On Dec 30 2019
, By
0

Docomo offers internship to Google event winners

Posted On Nov 10 2016
, By
0

Google event attracts 150-some participants

Posted On Nov 08 2016
, By

Google business startup event seen this weekend

Posted On Nov 04 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, which would you prefer to be your source of news?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune