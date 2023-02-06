NMTech partners with a beauty salon to offer cosmetology trade

Share











The Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Salt & Barber have started partnership that would allow the trades school to offer a course on cosmetology.

Under a memorandum of agreement the two signed last month, NMTech will develop a Cosmetology Program with the help of Salt and Barber, a beauty salon.

NMTech plans on offering Cosmetology Level 1 and Cosmetology Level 2 to teach interested students the art of the cosmetology trade.

Cosmetology Level 1 will teach about safety, sanitation, basic hair cutting techniques, basic manicure and pedicures, basic facials, and basic customer service.

In Cosmetology Level 2, NMTech plans to teach safety and sanitation in using chemicals, color theory, advanced hair techniques, and advanced nail treatment.

NMTech is also looking to teach more aspects of cosmetology including skincare, make up, and customer service.

Instructions will be at the NMTech campus, while lab work will be completed at Salt & Barber on actual clients, with the agreement and supervision of the instructor. NMTech plans to have the program ready for students by the 2023 fall semester and have them intern at the salon by January 2024.

“NMTech wants to thank owners, Jomari and Justin, along with general manager Kurt Ellis from Salt and Barber for helping spearhead this curriculum and helping the CNMI in building capacity,” said Benjamin Babauta, NMTech marketing and outreach coordinator.

For the 2023 spring semester, NMTech has expanded their Culinary Arts program, which now offers Culinary Arts II.

Visit their website at www.nmtechcnmi.org for more information, call (670) 235-6684, or visit their NMTech campus at Lower Base to learn more. (Leigh Gases)