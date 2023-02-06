$119K spent for AD inauguration

OUT OF $250,000 BUDGET

Posted on Feb 07 2023

Of $250,000 reprogrammed funds allocated for the inauguration of Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, the Inauguration Committee expended only $119,000, or 47%, according to committee chair Oscar M. Babauta.

Babauta, who submitted the financial and activities report to comply with the law, said that Palacios and Apatang had instructed them not to exceed the $250,000 nor go over the threshold of $150,000.

It was learned in Babauta’s financial and activities summary report that he submitted to Palacios and Apatang last Jan. 27 that then-governor Ralph DLG Torres had reprogrammed $250,000 for the inaugural activities. Babauta said the Executive Leadership Committee received this information about the availability of funds in great anticipation of planning a historic event for the Commonwealth.

Babauta said the Inauguration Committee ensured that the funds were expended diligently and with proper accountability. He said the Inauguration Committee assigned their Fiscal Affairs Subcommittee to track all expenses associated with inauguration activities.

The law required the Inauguration Committee to submit its report to the Office of the Governor and Legislature 30 days after the inauguration.

The inauguration of Palacios and Apatang took place at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe last Jan. 9.

Among the top expenses were $14,400 for public lunch by Kalayaan food catering, $12,000 for Rota and Tinian security detail, $12,000 for pictures/videography by Island Image and Motion, and $11,170 for welcoming dinner at the Aqua Resort Club after the Red Mass at Mount Carmel Church.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

