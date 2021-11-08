‘No evidence so far of wide community transmission’

By
|
Posted on Nov 09 2021
Share

There is no evidence so far that would indicate that the community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI is widespread, according to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña last Friday, and she assured that the CNMI’s ongoing response is going as planned and as intended.

“We do not have evidence that the community transmission of the virus is widespread. For every public health emergency, there is a recovery plan. Vaccinations, preventative measures implemented at schools, testing, isolation, [and] contact tracing [are] part of that plan. All of these tools prevent community widespread transmission, and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Muña.

During a virtual news briefing last week, Stephanie Kern-Allely, who is a regional communicable disease epidemiologist for the Pacific Island Health Officers Association, said the same thing.

Kern-Allely said the CNMI’s curve at the time did not indicate a spike in community transmission of COVID-19, and it was possible that the CNMI’s high vaccination numbers may have slowed down the spread and may have helped “break the chain of transmission.” Kern-Allely also said last week that the CNMI’s high vaccination numbers help the CNMI “get close to herd immunity.”

Herd immunity refers to a form of indirect disease/infection protection that is achieved when a certain percentage of a population has become immune to an infection either through vaccination or past exposure to an infection/disease, reducing the chances of community spread and allowing those with no immunity to remain healthy without receiving a vaccine shot or being exposed to the disease.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 9, 2021, 11:54 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune