Court grants one-year restraining order against Camacho

Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), right, exits a Superior Court courtroom following a hearing

Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), right, exits a Superior Court courtroom following a hearing regarding a restraining order filed against him. At left is Camacho’s lawyer, Michael White. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The CNMI Superior Court has granted a one-year temporary restraining order against Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), among others, for his alleged involvement in beating a 59-year-old man in China Town back on Oct. 29.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho granted a one-year restraining order against Camacho following a hearing yesterday in the complaint filed by Steven Koch, a 59-year-old man who works as a master electrician at the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

Pursuant to the restraining order, Vicente Camacho is prohibited from coming within 200 feet of Koch, his wife Magdalena, and their daughter Melanie; this includes their residence in China Town and their place of employment, specifically the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport and the DCCA Childcare Development Fund.

Camacho, through his lawyer, Michael White, asked the court to amend the restrictions in the restraining order to allow the lawmaker to use Airport Road because he takes that road to visit family.

In addition, he also asked to be allowed to use the road near DCCA as there are government offices up there that he may need to visit within the year, and to also allow him to go to the China Town residence just to pick up his son whose babysitter lives there.

The judge granted Camacho’s request to take Airport Road and the road near DCCA as long as it isn’t to harass or stalk the victims. However, the judge said Vicente Camacho has no reason to be in the residence for the time being and should refrain from going up there.

Vicente Camacho conceded to the conditions of the restraining order following the court granting his requested amendments.

Meanwhile, the court also imposed a one-year restraining order on Ignacio Concepcion, Koch’s brother-in-law, and prohibited him from coming within 150 feet of Koch. Also, the judge ordered Concepcion to stay within his property whenever Koch or his family uses Freedom Drive to get to and from their home within the Concepcion family compound.

According to the restraining order filed by attorney Charity Hodson on behalf of her client, Koch, his wife Magdalena, and his daughter Melanie sought the emergency order for protection because they claim they are victims of domestic violence by Camacho and Concepcion.

“They are terrified and fear for their personal safety and desire to prevent any further violence and harassment upon them,” said Hodson.

The temporary restraining order, which was signed by Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan last week, was served to Camacho at around 3:52pm last Wednesday at the Oleai Beach Bar & Grill.

Camacho was arrested last Nov. 2 for one count of assault and battery and one count of disturbing the peace pursuant to the complaint filed by Koch. He was released the same night after posting a cash bail of $1,250.
He is set to be arraigned on Nov. 16.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
