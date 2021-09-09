No go for CEC meeting due to lack of quorum

The Commonwealth Election Commission’s scheduled board meeting today, Friday, will not push through due to a lack of quorum, according to CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday.

Igitol said there are only five commissioners and vice chair Doris Ann Aldan-Atalig of Saipan can’t make it to the meeting as she is off-island.

She said five commissioners constitute a quorum and at least one member from each senatorial district should be present.

“All decisions of the commission shall be made by three-fourth vote of the members,” she said.

Igitol said there is no new schedule yet for the meeting.

The CEC commissioners are supposed to meet today, Friday, and were expected to certify the candidacy of Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party, and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party for the Oct. 16 special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat. The commissioners were also supposed to approve at the meeting the ballot layout and the designation of polling places.

Despite the cancellation of today’s meeting, Igitol said they are still on schedule.

Aside from Aldan-Atalig, the other election commissioners are chair Jesus I. Sablan of Saipan, Esther A. Yatar of Rota, Lelanie I. Manglona of Rota, and John Diego Attao of Tinian.

There are three vacant commissioner’s positions for Saipan and one vacant commissioner’s position for Tinian.

The special election is being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

The last day to register is Sept. 17. The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9. The deadline to request for an absentee ballot is Sept. 21.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

