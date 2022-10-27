HOFSCHNEIDER, VILLAGOMEZ AGREE

‘No one can stop Torres from pushing Oct. 31 SOCA’

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2022
Share

Ralph DLG. Torres, Jude U. Hofschneider and Edmund S. Villagomez

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) both agree that no one can stop Gov. Ralph DLG Torres from delivering his State of the Commonwealth Address at the Kensington Hotel Saipan on Oct. 31.

In an interview with Saipan Tribune Wednesday, Hofschneider said it’s Torres prerogative whether to push with his plan to address the community about the state of the Commonwealth at Kensington on Oct. 31.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s not before a legislative process but he has also a responsibility to allow the people to understand what’s happening in the community, where we at,” Hofschneider said.

He encouraged those who have been invited to attend, and other members in the community to watch it in all available social media platforms.

Villagomez echoed Hofscheider Wednesday, saying, “There is nothing stopping the governor from doing his address.”

Villagomez said he has not decided yet if he is going to attend.

Both the Senate and House have adopted separate resolutions to call for a joint session of the Legislature to receive his SOCA.

The Senate agreed with Torres’ request to hold the SOCA at Kensington Hotel Saipan on Oct. 31, but the House wants to hold it at the House chamber on Dec. 1.

The governor said he originally wanted to hold the SOCA last Oct. 21, but the House majority made an issue that they’re not all invited.

“So I want to be polite and courteous and wrote a letter,” said Torres, referring to his request to Hofschneider and Villagomez to call for a joint session of the Legislature to receive his SOCA at Kensington Hotel but on a new date, Oct. 1.

Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan), who filed the House joint resolution, said Monday that he chose Dec. 1 as the date and the House chamber as the venue, after his meeting with the House leadership that agreed on a date following the Nov. 8 general elections.

Torres reiterated that late governor Froilan Tenorio and former governor Benigno R. Fitial have both sent a written SOCA to the Legislature without having a joint resolution to receive it.

“So I just write my own state of the Commonwealth address, turned to them, or verbally tell the community, here is my state of the Commonwealth address,” the governor said.

In response to Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), who questioned holding the SOCA at one of the most expensive hotels on Saipan, Torres said he wanted to do it where it is more convenient.

He said he has funds to spend to promote businesses as well.

“If they do not want to show up, that’s their prerogative. But I do welcome all of them,” said the governor, referring to the House majority.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 28, 2022, 10:26 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune