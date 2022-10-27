‘No tricks, just treats’ today at NMI Museum

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2022
The Rotary Club of Saipan will host its second annual “Halloween Night at the Museum, No Tricks, Just Treats” event at the NMI Museum tonight from 5:30pm to 10:30pm.

The NMI Museum and the Rotary are collaborating to put two events together in one night: the museum’s Fiesta Fridays and the Halloween event, said NMI Museum director Daniel Aquino.

According to Rotarian Joann Aquino, there will be a program of events throughout the night, along with a costume contest and cash prizes for the best costumes.

The costume contest categories are: toddlers (ages 1 to 2 years old), preschool (3 to 5 years old), elementary (6 to 10 years old), and middle school (11 to 13 years old).

In addition, there will be over 2,000 free goodie bags while supplies last, which will be passed out in collaboration with the TSL Foundation. Free popcorn will be distributed by DM Sablan Holdings.

The program of entertainment are as follows: 5:30pm to 6pm, Music Dave Electronics; 6:05pm to 6:35pm, Da Kine; 6:40pm to 7:05pm, Joan Oliveros; 7:10pm to 7:35pm, Santiago Productions; 7:40pm to 8:05pm, Tahiti Nui; 8:10 to 8:35, Petlas; 8:40pm to 9:05pm, Teivi Maori; 9:10pm to 9:35pm, Refaluwasch Warriors; and 9:40pm to 10:05pm, Ray Peter.

Rotarian Marvin Deleon Guerrero will also provide music entertainment.

The first Halloween event last year drew hundreds of people and was a success as people started coming in even prior to the event’s scheduled time.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
